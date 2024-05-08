Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,409 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Honeywell International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

HON traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.85. 1,951,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,874. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

