Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,868. The firm has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

