iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $510.77. 4,026,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

