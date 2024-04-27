Truist Financial Corp Purchases 142,039 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.53% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $268,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 143,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,582,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,122,841. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

