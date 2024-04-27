Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.62% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $633,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,826,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,351,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

