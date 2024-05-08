Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 820785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

