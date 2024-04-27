Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.58. The stock had a trading volume of 965,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,017. Oshkosh has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $83,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $23,926,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,014,000 after acquiring an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.