Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Issues Earnings Results

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,169.07% and a negative return on equity of 8,334.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of LUCD opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

