Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bunge Global also updated its FY24 guidance to approx $9.00 EPS.
Bunge Global Stock Down 1.3 %
BG stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bunge Global
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
