The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The GEO Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.72. 374,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,421. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

