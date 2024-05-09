BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

