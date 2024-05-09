Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Announces Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.61, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $827.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

