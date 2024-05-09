Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.