American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $92.85.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on American States Water

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.