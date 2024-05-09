Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $750.22 million, a P/E ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,649 shares of company stock worth $920,392 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

