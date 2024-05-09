Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.69. The company had a trading volume of 132,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masonite International

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.