DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.9 %

DV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,357. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.