Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

