Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. Andersons has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $144,842.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,858.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,099. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

