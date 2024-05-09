Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 66,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,335. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Allison sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $34,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,860 shares of company stock worth $5,332,121. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

