J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.33. 12,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,177. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average of $153.58. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $133.23 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

