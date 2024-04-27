Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.
Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance
NYSE PB opened at $63.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.
Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prosperity Bancshares
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.