Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. Sempra also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.23.

Get Sempra alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.49. 1,080,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,303. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.