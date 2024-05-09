Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02 to $0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 million to $1.02 billion from $980 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $987.87 million. Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.01) to $0.01 EPS.
Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 437,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,471. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $962.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.97. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.31.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.34 million. Research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
