Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Shares of FRU opened at C$14.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. Research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRU shares. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.75.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

