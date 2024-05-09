Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4.5-6.5% yr/yr to ~$692.8-707.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.41 million. Waters also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.75-12.05 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.70.

Shares of WAT traded up $11.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.34. The stock had a trading volume of 178,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.95 and a 200 day moving average of $310.85. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

