Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598,062.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 106,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares in the company, valued at $61,705,021.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

