Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.70% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Betterment LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,088,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,782,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 252,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.52. 29,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,412. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

