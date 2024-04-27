Truist Financial Corp Has $551.95 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,098,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.73% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $551,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 353,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.64. 2,258,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,920. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

