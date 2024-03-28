ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.19. 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.
