iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $56.21. 3,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $238.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISCB. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

