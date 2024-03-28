SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29. 256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Get SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.