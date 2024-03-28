Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Trading Up 34.6%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was up 34.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 373,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,002% from the average daily volume of 33,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

