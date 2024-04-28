RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.