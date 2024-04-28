Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 309.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 131,589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 144,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $3,037,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

