Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$13.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.09. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.85 and a 52-week high of C$15.52. The firm has a market cap of C$332.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$163.91 million for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Equities analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.