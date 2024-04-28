Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($4.19). The company had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
