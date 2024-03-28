Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 277.20 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 275.80 ($3.49). 652,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,904,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.60 ($3.47).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBR. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.55) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 269.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 260.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is -2,380.95%.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.