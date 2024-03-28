QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Down 67.9% in March

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the February 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
Shares of QMCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About QuoteMedia
