QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Down 67.9% in March

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the February 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

Shares of QMCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

