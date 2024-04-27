Bank OZK Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank OZK grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after buying an additional 1,064,022 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 480.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,277 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $60,113,000 after buying an additional 413,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.90. 1,220,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

