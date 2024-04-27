Leisure Capital Management Has $1.97 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

