ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $723.55. 1,445,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $759.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $707.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

