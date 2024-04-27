Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys 51 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Morningstar by 55.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,297 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.69, for a total value of $399,073.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,775,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,521,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,515 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.29. 110,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.26. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

