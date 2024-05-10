Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.75-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.88. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% yr/yr to ~$2.96-3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Waters also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.70.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $10.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,014. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

