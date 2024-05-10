Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Inter Parfums updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.
Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $120.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average is $134.85.
Inter Parfums Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.
Inter Parfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
