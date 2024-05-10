Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

