Bank OZK Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank OZK trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 435,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 167,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $44.26. 6,147,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,899,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

