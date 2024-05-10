New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NFE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,164. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.55. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFE

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.