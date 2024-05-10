Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. Avient also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.
NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $45.28. 47,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avient will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
