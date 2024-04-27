Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.05. 716,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

